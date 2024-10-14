15 schools in Hampshire that have 'requires improvement' or 'inadequate' Ofsted ratings

By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 10:31 GMT
Education settings up and down the country are inspected by Ofsted every four years or 30 months depending on its rating.

Ofsted, which is a governing body, can issue one of four ratings following a school inspection – outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate. If a school receives a ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating it will be monitored by Ofsted to ensure that progress is made to guarentee improvements.

Across Portsmouth and its surrounding areas including Havant, Waterlooville and Gosport, there are a number of schools that have received a ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ rating from Ofsted over the past few years. In some cases, these schools have had monitoring visits from Ofsted which has found that there are improvements being made.

Here are 15 schools with ‘requires improvement’ or ‘inadequate’ Ofsted ratings:

The Harbour School, Portsmouth, received an Ofsted rating of Inadequate and the report was published on February 3, 2023. A monitoring visit took place on October 5, 2023, and it found that the 'leaders have made progress to improve the school, but more work is necessary for the school to be no longer judged as having serious weaknesses.'

King's Academy Northern Parade Infant School has received a requires improvement rating from Ofsted in its recent inspection which took place on June 16, 2022.

Copnor Primary School, Portsmouth, received an Ofsted rating of Requires Improvement and the report was published on January 13, 2023.

