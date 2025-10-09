SAT’s are a key way for schools to understand gaps in knowledge and identify whether students need additional help. Secondary schools also take the results into consideration to ensure pupils are placed in the correct sets.

In KS2, students can obtain scores between 80 and 120, with 100 being the expected standard.

The national average of pupils achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in 2024 was 61 per cent. We’ve looked at schools in the area that did not achieve this average score.

Take a look at 25 schools in Portsmouth with the lowest percentage of students meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths: