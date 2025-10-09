The worst 25 Portsmouth schools that achieved lower than the national average in the SATs

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Oct 2025, 16:54 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 16:55 BST

Take a look at 25 primary schools where students didn’t meet the national average for their SATs.

SAT’s are a key way for schools to understand gaps in knowledge and identify whether students need additional help. Secondary schools also take the results into consideration to ensure pupils are placed in the correct sets.

In KS2, students can obtain scores between 80 and 120, with 100 being the expected standard.

The national average of pupils achieving the expected standard in reading, writing and maths in 2024 was 61 per cent. We’ve looked at schools in the area that did not achieve this average score.

Take a look at 25 schools in Portsmouth with the lowest percentage of students meeting the expected standard in reading, writing and maths:

Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice