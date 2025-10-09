Dive into gallery showing how many students got into their first choice primary schools in Portsmouth

Getting your child into your preferred school isn’t always a walk in the park.

Despite the new school term just starting, parents will have to complete their primary school applications by January 15, 2026 for the next school year.

First choice offers are dished out depending on a number of factors including catchment areas, capacity, sibling connections, school specific criteria and demand.

We have put together a gallery consisting of primary schools, outlining how many people got their first choice school this year.

Discover how many pupils got accepted into their first choice primary schools:

41 pupils put Flying Bull Academy as their first choice but only 40 first choice offers were received.

1. The Flying Bull Academy

41 pupils put Flying Bull Academy as their first choice but only 40 first choice offers were received. | The News Photo: Google

14 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted.

2. Beacon View Primary Academy, Portsmouth

14 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted. | Google Photo: Google

43 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted.

3. Victory Primary School

43 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted. | The News Photo: Victory Primary School

56 pupils put Ark Ayrton Primary Academy as their first choice and 56 first choice offers were accepted.

4. Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth

56 pupils put Ark Ayrton Primary Academy as their first choice and 56 first choice offers were accepted. | The News Photo: Ark Ayrton Primary Academy

