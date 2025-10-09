Despite the new school term just starting, parents will have to complete their primary school applications by January 15, 2026 for the next school year.

First choice offers are dished out depending on a number of factors including catchment areas, capacity, sibling connections, school specific criteria and demand.

We have put together a gallery consisting of primary schools, outlining how many people got their first choice school this year.

Discover how many pupils got accepted into their first choice primary schools:

The Flying Bull Academy 41 pupils put Flying Bull Academy as their first choice but only 40 first choice offers were received.

Beacon View Primary Academy, Portsmouth 14 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted.

Victory Primary School 43 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted.