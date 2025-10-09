Despite the new school term just starting, parents will have to complete their primary school applications by January 15, 2026 for the next school year.
We have put together a gallery consisting of primary schools, outlining how many people got their first choice school this year.
Discover how many pupils got accepted into their first choice primary schools:
1. The Flying Bull Academy
41 pupils put Flying Bull Academy as their first choice but only 40 first choice offers were received. | The News Photo: Google
2. Beacon View Primary Academy, Portsmouth
14 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted. | Google Photo: Google
3. Victory Primary School
43 pupils put Beacon View Primary Academy as their first choice and all first choice offers were accepted. | The News Photo: Victory Primary School
4. Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth
56 pupils put Ark Ayrton Primary Academy as their first choice and 56 first choice offers were accepted. | The News Photo: Ark Ayrton Primary Academy