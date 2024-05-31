Ofsted is a government body that inspects and rates schools based on their performances in a bid to ensure that all education settings are providing the best quality of teaching and support for pupils.

The body inspects all types of schools from early education settings to secondary schools.

Each school inspection is published on the Ofsted website and there are four different ratings that a school might receive: Outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

There are a number of Ofsted ratings that have been released for secondary schools:

Trafalgar School, Hilsea Trafalgar School in Hilsea has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on May 29, 2018.

The Madani Academy, Portsmouth The Madani Academy in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good after an inspection report that was published on July 21, 2021.

Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth Admiral Lord Nelson School in Portsmouth has an Ofsted rating of good. The inspection report was published on September 21, 2022.