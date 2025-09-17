5 Hampshire universities ranked best to worst in Guardian University Guide 2026 league table

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST
Updated 17th Sep 2025, 13:15 BST

UK universities have been ranked from best to worst in a league table for 2026 -here’s how 5 universities in the Hampshire area fared.

The Guardian University Guide determines where each university across the country places by looking at eight separate criteria which add up to a maximum score of 100.

The guide considers the following criteria:

  • The quality of teaching on the course given by final year students
  • The quality of feedback and assessments
  • Student to staff ratio
  • Money spent on each student (excluding academic staff costs)
  • The average entry tariff
  • Degree results compared with their entry qualifications to show how well students are taught
  • Percentage of students that find graduate level jobs within 15 months of graduation
  • Percentage of first year students continuing to second year

Here’s how five universities near Portsmouth fared:

The University of Portsmouth has a Guardian ranking of 35 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 60.3, with 86.8 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching.

1. The University of Portsmouth

The University of Portsmouth has a Guardian ranking of 35 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 60.3, with 86.8 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
The University of Southampton has a Guardian ranking of 20 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 64.6, with 86.6 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching.

2. University of Southampton

The University of Southampton has a Guardian ranking of 20 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 64.6, with 86.6 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The University of Winchester has a Guardian ranking of 106 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 42.1, with 85 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching.

3. University of Winchester

The University of Winchester has a Guardian ranking of 106 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 42.1, with 85 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The University of Chichester has a Guardian ranking of 28 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 62, with 90.6 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching.

4. University of Chichester

The University of Chichester has a Guardian ranking of 28 in its University Guide for 2026. The university has a score of 62, with 90.6 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthUniversitiesHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice