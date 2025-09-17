The guide considers the following criteria:
- The quality of teaching on the course given by final year students
- The quality of feedback and assessments
- Student to staff ratio
- Money spent on each student (excluding academic staff costs)
- The average entry tariff
- Degree results compared with their entry qualifications to show how well students are taught
- Percentage of students that find graduate level jobs within 15 months of graduation
- Percentage of first year students continuing to second year
1. The University of Portsmouth
The University of Portsmouth has a Guardian ranking of 35 in its University Guide for 2026.
The university has a score of 60.3, with 86.8 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google Photo: Contributed
2. University of Southampton
The University of Southampton has a Guardian ranking of 20 in its University Guide for 2026.
The university has a score of 64.6, with 86.6 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google Maps
3. University of Winchester
The University of Winchester has a Guardian ranking of 106 in its University Guide for 2026.
The university has a score of 42.1, with 85 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google Photo: Google Street View
4. University of Chichester
The University of Chichester has a Guardian ranking of 28 in its University Guide for 2026.
The university has a score of 62, with 90.6 per cent of last year students saying they are 'satisfied' with the teaching. | Google