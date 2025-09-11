This is how The Telegraph has rated 52 Hampshire secondary schools in its GCSE league table

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 19:06 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 19:07 BST

This is how 52 secondary schools have fared in The Telegraph’s GCSE league table.

The Telegraph has created a league table featuring the best and worst secondary schools across the country, based on GCSE results.

The News has put together a galleryof the outcomes for state secondary schools across Hampshire.

The league table determines where each secondary school places by looking at 10 separate criteria which add up to a maximum score of 40. Schools can receive a rating of well below average, below average, fair, good and very good - with scores of 28 and above securing a good result.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Discover how these 52 secondary schools in Hampshire fared in The Telegraph’s GCSE league table:

The Portsmouth Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

1. The Portsmouth Academy

The Portsmouth Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results. | Google Photo: -

Mayfield School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'well below average' school for GCSE results.

2. Mayfield School, Portsmouth

Mayfield School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'well below average' school for GCSE results. | Google Photo: Contributed

St Edmunds Catholic School has been awarded a score of 34/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'very good' school for GCSE results.

3. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School has been awarded a score of 34/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'very good' school for GCSE results. | Google Photo: -

Ark Charter Academy School has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results.

4. Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy School has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it a 'below average' school for GCSE results. | Google Photo: -

