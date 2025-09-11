The Telegraph has created a league table featuring the best and worst secondary schools across the country, based on GCSE results.
The News has put together a galleryof the outcomes for state secondary schools across Hampshire.
The league table determines where each secondary school places by looking at 10 separate criteria which add up to a maximum score of 40. Schools can receive a rating of well below average, below average, fair, good and very good - with scores of 28 and above securing a good result.
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Entries options (3 points)
- Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
Discover how these 52 secondary schools in Hampshire fared in The Telegraph’s GCSE league table: