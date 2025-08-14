Teachers, parents and students alike flocked to colleges and sixth forms this morning (August 14) to collect their A Level results after an agonising wait.

In many cases, students have succeeded in the face of adversity.

One Portsmouth High School student, Abbie Pearce, dislocated her knee right before starting her course. Despite needing ongoing treatment, Abbie passed her exams with flying colours, securing her spot at the University of Birmingham to study business management.

Alex, from the Portsmouth Grammar School, is off to America next week to study at Harvard after proving that hardwork pays off. The gruelling application, and visa, process has taken well over two years to organise, with Alex also attaining three A* grades.

City of Portsmouth College student, Damien Dean, threw himself into his studies after moving to the UK from Bangladesh. With four A grades, Damien will be moving to London to study pharmacy at UCL.

He said: “Learning here. It's so different to Bangladesh. You need to be self-driven – all the support is here, but it's so important to push yourself. I'm very happy.”

