55 glorious pictures of elated students from Hampshire schools celebrating their A Level results

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 16:10 BST

Hardworking and resilient students have been jumping for joy after receiving their A Level results.

Teachers, parents and students alike flocked to colleges and sixth forms this morning (August 14) to collect their A Level results after an agonising wait.

In many cases, students have succeeded in the face of adversity.

One Portsmouth High School student, Abbie Pearce, dislocated her knee right before starting her course. Despite needing ongoing treatment, Abbie passed her exams with flying colours, securing her spot at the University of Birmingham to study business management.

Alex, from the Portsmouth Grammar School, is off to America next week to study at Harvard after proving that hardwork pays off. The gruelling application, and visa, process has taken well over two years to organise, with Alex also attaining three A* grades.

City of Portsmouth College student, Damien Dean, threw himself into his studies after moving to the UK from Bangladesh. With four A grades, Damien will be moving to London to study pharmacy at UCL.

He said: “Learning here. It's so different to Bangladesh. You need to be self-driven – all the support is here, but it's so important to push yourself. I'm very happy.”

Students from City of Portsmouth College collected their A Level results this morning. Pictured is: Siang Gao and Lucy Brazier Picture: Matthew Clark

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Billy Baines who achieved three A* grades Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Celebrating is Bradley Fleming, 18, who got A*,A, B. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Bradley Fleming, 18, who got A*,A, B. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

