After an agonising wait, A Level students will collect their results this morning with the outcome of university offers hanging in the balance.

Today (August 14) is an important day for students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they find out their A-level, B-tech or T-level results.

Katie Cells, 18, head girl at Portsmouth High School celebrates achieving two A* and an A with head teacher Sarah Parker. | Sarah Standing

With colleges and sixth forms opening early this morning, staff will be on hand to welcome their students and support them while they open their results.

For each A level subject they took, students will receive a letter grade. There are six passing grades: A*, A, B, C, D and E. A* is the highest, usually reserved for students who scored at least 75-85 per cent of all possible marks in their exam.

If students don’t get the grades they wanted, there is the opportunity to appeal them or head to university via clearing.