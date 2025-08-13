Live

A Levels LIVE: Latest updates as students in Portsmouth and Hampshire receive results today

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Aug 2025, 06:50 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
After an agonising wait, A Level students will collect their results this morning with the outcome of university offers hanging in the balance.

Today (August 14) is an important day for students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they find out their A-level, B-tech or T-level results.

Katie Cells, 18, head girl at Portsmouth High School celebrates achieving two A* and an A with head teacher Sarah Parker.placeholder image
Katie Cells, 18, head girl at Portsmouth High School celebrates achieving two A* and an A with head teacher Sarah Parker. | Sarah Standing

With colleges and sixth forms opening early this morning, staff will be on hand to welcome their students and support them while they open their results.

For each A level subject they took, students will receive a letter grade. There are six passing grades: A*, A, B, C, D and E. A* is the highest, usually reserved for students who scored at least 75-85 per cent of all possible marks in their exam.

If students don’t get the grades they wanted, there is the opportunity to appeal them or head to university via clearing.

The News will be covering results day live all day - follow our blog below for more:

LIVE: A Level Results Day 2025

Key Events

  • Colleges and sixth forms will be handing out students' A Level results this morning
  • There are six passing A Level grades: A*, A, B, C, D and E. A* is the highest
  • Results will be passed on directly to UCAS for those heading to university
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 14:45 BST

Celebrations for Churcher's College

Churcher’s College achieved record-breaking A Level results, with 90% of all exams graded A* to B and a strong showing at the highest levels, including 12 students earning three or more A* grades.

Students have been jumping for joy after receiving their A Level grades this morning. Picture: Â© Chris Pearsall Photographyplaceholder image
Students have been jumping for joy after receiving their A Level grades this morning. Picture: Â© Chris Pearsall Photography | Â© Chris Pearsall Photography

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 14:18 BST

Oaklands Catholic School goes for gold

Oaklands Catholic School has celebrated wonderful A Level results with over 70 per cent of students achieving A* to C grades.

Matthew Quinn, headteacher, said:"We are incredibly proud of our students. This is a comprehensive intake, which makes the outcome even ore special.

“The results are a testament to their resilience, commitment, and the exceptional support from our staff. Whether our students are heading to university, apprenticeships, or employment, we know they are well-prepared for the next chapter, in my last year as Head I could not wish for more."

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 13:48 BST

City of Portsmouth College celebrates four years of amazing results

City of Portsmouth College has celebrated an overall pass rate of 96 per cent across all campuses. Pictured: Principal and CEO, Katy Quinn, and Portsmouth North MP, Amanda Martin, celebrate with City of Portsmouth College students.placeholder image
City of Portsmouth College has celebrated an overall pass rate of 96 per cent across all campuses. Pictured: Principal and CEO, Katy Quinn, and Portsmouth North MP, Amanda Martin, celebrate with City of Portsmouth College students. | City of Portsmouth College
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 13:41 BST

'I'm thrilled': Teen receives incredible results after moving to the UK two years ago

City of Portsmouth College student, Damien Dean, has worked tirelessly to secure a place at UCL to study Pharmacy after gaining four As in Advanced Maths, Biology, Chemistry, and Extended Project Qualification.

The teenager moved to the UK from Bangladesh two years ago, and he said: “I’m thrilled to achieve four As.

“Learning here. It's so different to Bangladesh. You need to be self-driven – all the support is here, but it's so important to push yourself. I'm very happy.”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 12:31 BST

UTC celebrates results day success

Students at UTC Portsmouth are celebrating another year of exam success.placeholder image
Students at UTC Portsmouth are celebrating another year of exam success. | UTC
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:58 BST

Hurray for Harvard

Portsmouth Grammar School’s, Alex, is packed and ready to head to the United States next week where he will embark on an extraordinary journey at Harvard.

Securing three A* grades, the teenager said he is ‘really looking forward’ to studying abroad.

Portsmouth Grammar School student, Alex, is moving to America to study at Harvard.placeholder image
Portsmouth Grammar School student, Alex, is moving to America to study at Harvard. | Portsmouth Grammar School

The application process started immediately after he received his GCSE grades two years ago and has been a feat of paperwork, regulations and visa applications to be able to accept his place.

Alex said: “I had to take my placement exams for Harvard the same time as I was doing my A Levels, so it was a bit stressful.

“Initially my visa application had to be on hold too as I’m an international pupil going to Harvard, but it was eventually approved.

“I’m really looking forward to heading off, it’s quite a quick turnaround with travelling there next week and term starts for international pupils on the 20th August.”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:45 BST

'I'm shocked'

Hard work and dedication has paid off forJay Frampton got an A in business, and Bs in politics and English.

He said he’s ‘shocked’ because ‘he didn’t expect to do this well’ and he has been accepted into a degree apprenticeship programme with Kier Construction.

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Jay Frampton,18, who achieved A,B,B Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.complaceholder image
A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Jay Frampton,18, who achieved A,B,B Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com | Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:40 BST

'I didn't expect this at all'

Students at King’s Academy Bay House have been jumping for joy as the school celebrates a 100 per cent pass rate.

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: (Left to right) Molly Tuck, 18, with A*,A, A and Ailsa Robb 18 with three Bs celebrating with an ice cream. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.complaceholder image
A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: (Left to right) Molly Tuck, 18, with A*,A, A and Ailsa Robb 18 with three Bs celebrating with an ice cream. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com | Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Molly Tuck will be heading to The University of Sheffield this September to study economics after securing an A* in history and As in economics and politics.

She said: “I didn’t expect this at all – I thought I would get a C in history. It’s a massive jump in grades from my mock exam.

“Bay House has been amazing. I couldn’t recommend it more to anyone. You are well looked after here. There is a lot of student support which makes a big difference because A-Levels are so difficult.”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:29 BST

King’s Academy Bay House Sixth Form's 'commitment to excellence' pays off

King’s Academy Bay House Sixth Form is celebrating a 100 per cent pass rate this morning, with 35 per cent of the cohort securing Russell Group University places.

A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Bradley Fleming, 18, who got A*,A, B. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.complaceholder image
A-Level results at King's Academy Bay House School in Gosport. Pictured: Bradley Fleming, 18, who got A*,A, B. Picture: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com | Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Headteacher, Christopher Willis, added: “We are incredibly proud of our students. These results, combined with our Ofsted rating in all areas in January, again highlight the continuous improvement and commitment to excellence across our school community.

“We celebrate our students for their dedication to their post-16 studies and wish them all the best in their next steps.”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:21 BST

Read all about it...

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:17 BST

Well done Olivia

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 11:10 BSTUpdated 11:12 BST

"We are absolutely delighted" - HSDC secures 98.2 per cent pass rate

Half of the students at the three HSDC sites in Havant, Alton and South Downs have achieved A*- B grades in their A Level exams, with 20 per cent attaining A*/A.

The overall A Level pass rate for HSDC is 98.2 per cent, which is even higher than last year.

Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of HSDC, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see our students succeed again this year. Everybody at HSDC is incredibly proud of their achievements, and it has been a true pleasure to see their hard work, resilience and determination pay off.”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:49 BST

'Huge Congrats'

Amanda Martin MP for Portsmouth North said: “Huge congrats to all the students in Portsmouth getting their A-level, T-level and VTQ results today! I’m looking forward to catching up with some of you later this morning.

“I know how much hard work, late nights, and determination have gone into getting to this point. Whatever your results look like, you should be really proud of what you’ve achieved.”

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:40 BST

'Another great set of results' at City of Portsmouth College

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:32 BST

Congratulations are in order...

Pictured: Chelsea Smith, Mia Stevens and Brooke after collecting their results. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiakplaceholder image
Pictured: Chelsea Smith, Mia Stevens and Brooke after collecting their results. Picture: Marcin Jedrysiak | Marcin Jedrysiak
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 10:09 BST

Delight at The Portsmouth Grammar School

David Wickes, head of The Portsmouth Grammar School, has said he is over the moon with today’s results.

Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:59 BST

Lucy's on her way to Oxford

A huge congratulations to Lucy, from Portsmouth High School, who will be heading to the University of Oxford in September to study law.

Pictured: Lucy Hewitt (18) has celebrated getting into the University of Oxford this morning where she will study law and French law. Picture: Sarah Standingplaceholder image
Pictured: Lucy Hewitt (18) has celebrated getting into the University of Oxford this morning where she will study law and French law. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing
Thu, 14 Aug, 2025, 09:56 BST

Fingers Crossed

