World Book Day 2022: 56 photos of the fantastic and inventive costumes from across the Portsmouth area

IT is World Book Day and children across our area are pulling out all the stops to dress up as their favourite characters.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 5:09 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 6:00 pm

We have been inundated with a wealth of fantastic photos after putting out an appeal for them on Facebook.

This gallery has been updated throughout the day as more and more pictures have been sent over!

Unfortunately due to the overwhelming amount of photos we were sent and time constraints, we have not been able to feature every single one sent to us today – despite hoping to be able to do so.

But we tried to feature as many as possible - and there are over 50 images in our gallery!

The gallery is at the bottom of this article – and make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Superworm and Peter Pan

Fleur Cross, 1, whose favourite book is Superworm. And Jude Cross, 5, whose favourite book is Peter Pan. Dressed up for World Book Day.

Photo: Jordan Cross

2. Cat in the hat and Queen of Hearts

Katie aged 11 as Cat in the Hat and Sophie age 8 Queen of Hearts from emsworth

Photo: Kim Whitehouse

3. Paper dress up doll

Chloe age 5 from Portchester dressed as Paper Dress up Doll for World Book Day.

Photo: Kerry Harvey

4. Jughead Jones

Indigo-Violet age 9 from Fratton dressed as Jughead Jones from the Archie comics for World Book Day.

Photo: Naomi Peta Tubbritt

