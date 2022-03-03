Pupils from across the city dressed up as their favourite fictional characters and joined a host of reading activities.

Kirsty Dixon, deputy head teacher at Arundel Court Primary Academy, in Fyning Street, Landport said she loved the atmosphere.

Speaking to The News, while dressed as an orange crayon from The Day the Crayons Quit children’s book, she said: ‘We have not dressed up for so long because of lockdowns and Covid, so the children are so excited.

World Book Day, March 3, 2022. Pictured: Pupils dressed up as their favourite word of their favourite book at Kings Academy Northern Parade, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

‘They were so excited to show us what characters they had dressed up as and telling us which books they were from.

‘There has been a real buzz in the school today.’

Ms Dixon added that World Book Day brought life back into curriculum, after missing out on trips and celebrations during lockdown.

World Book Day, March 3, 2022. Teachers dressed up as their favourite characters of their books at Kings Academy Northern Parade, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Teachers swapped classrooms to speak to different pupils about their favourite books.

One parent, Hayley McKeon, who’s nine-year-old daughter Ellie goes to the school, said her child always looks forward to World Book Day.

She said: ‘She was very excited because she loves to read.

‘Ellie already read the book given to her for world book day before school even started.’

Another person who was excited for World Book Day was four-year-old Charlie Lofthouse.

He said: ‘I like people dressed up as pirates.

‘I really like the stories.’

Teachers at different schools have been coming up with new ways to get pupils even more excited for the day.

Ash Vaghela, headteacher at Portsdown Primary School, in Cosham, has organised for children to read and recite poems for YouTube, and has even set up a book vending machine.

Children will get rewarded for outstanding behaviour by getting a book from the appliance.

Mr Vaghela, who has held his role for six years, said the unveiling of the book vending machine will added to the excitement of the day.

He added: ‘It’s been really good.

‘All the children have got involved and the staff are all dressed up.

‘There’s been some really great activities around books today, as we wanted to promote reading around the school.

‘The children are super excited about today, they’re doing so many activities going on.’

The headteacher added the school has worked with Waterstones to collect books, which can be exchanged for World Book Day vouchers.

Parents and children will choose their favourites together, in an effort to make sure each pupil takes one home.

Mr Vagela thinks the celebration of reading will give his pupils the basis to develop.

He explained: ‘It is incredibly important.

‘It highlights the enjoyment of reading, which can develop a child’s imagination and open up doors and opportunities in the world.

‘It will help our children succeed in school and life.

‘World book day and our school will give the children strong roots, so they can fly off to success.’

Other schools have also engaged its pupils love of reading.

Kelly Taylor-Horsley, English manager at King’s Academy Northern Parade, in Doyle Avenue, Hilsea, said: ‘We have been celebrating our favourite words from our well loved books.

‘The children dressed as a word and our activities for the day are based around books and vocabulary.

‘We have had some fantastic words - splendid, snapped, dollar, luscious and lots more!’

