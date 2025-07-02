59 captivating pictures of Purbrook Park School's glamorous prom at Utilitia Bowl

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 15:23 BST

Before embarking on a new adventure, students from Purbrook Park School have celebrated their school years with a glitzy prom event.

Taking place on Thursday, June 26, the Purbrook Park School prom saw students and staff come together one last time to mark the end of Year 11.

Students were dressed to impress with an abundance of sparkles and sequins and they pulled out all the stops when it came to the grand entrance. From classic cars to sports cars and carriages, the scenes at Utilitia Bowl were nothing short of fabulous.

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

1. Purbrook Park School Prom

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

2. Purbrook Park School Prom

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

3. Purbrook Park School Prom

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

4. Purbrook Park School Prom

Purbrook Park School in Widley held its prom at the Utilitia Bowl in Hedge End. Picture: Sarah Standing (260625-9446)

