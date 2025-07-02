Taking place on Thursday, June 26, the Purbrook Park School prom saw students and staff come together one last time to mark the end of Year 11.
Students were dressed to impress with an abundance of sparkles and sequins and they pulled out all the stops when it came to the grand entrance. From classic cars to sports cars and carriages, the scenes at Utilitia Bowl were nothing short of fabulous.
