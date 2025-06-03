8 best performing primary schools in Portsmouth with SATs results higher than national average

The finalised data for students who sat their SATs exams at the end of key stage 2 last summer was released by the Department of Education (DofE) in April. SATs, which stands for Standard Assessment Tests, are taken twice during primary school, once in year 1 and then again in year 6 – this is so that the DofE can measure and monitor the performance in primary schools accordingly.

The DofE found that nationally 61 per cent of students met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths which was up by one per cent from the previous year. The News has compiled a list of the 8 best performing primary schools in Portsmouth that have achieved higher than the 61 per cent national average.

Take a look 8 of the best performing primary schools in Portsmouth based on their SATs results:

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth Ark Ayrton Primary Academy had 80 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths following the 2024 SAT's results. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 10 and 5 per cent of students achieved a higher standard.

Langstone Primary Academy Langstone Primary Academy had 70 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths and 8 per cent of students achieved a higher standard. The average score in reading was 105 and in maths it was 105.