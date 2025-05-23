So far this year, more than 30 schools in and around Portsmouth have already received a visit from Ofsted with many of them securing positive outcomes. An Ofsted report is produced by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) – the document is established following an inspection and it evaluates the quality of education.

The inspection will assess a number of different areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, development and leadership and if an inspector outlines that a school requires improvement Ofsted will closely monitor it until changes are made. Ofsted ratings can have an impact on parents’ decisions on where to send their children and in turn, this can affect the number of applications made to each school.

Explore 32 Ofsted ratings released so far this year for schools in and around Portsmouth:

Warren Park Primary School, Havant

Warren Park Primary School, Havant Warren Park Primary School in Sandleford Road, Havant, received a positive outcome in their Ofsted report which was published on January 28, 2025.

Ark Charter Academy Ark Charter Academy received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 29, 2025.

Purbrook Infant School, Waterlooville Purbrook Infant School in Purbrook, Waterlooville, received a positive Ofsted following recent inspection which was published on February 4, 2025.