So far this year, more than 30 schools in and around Portsmouth have already received a visit from Ofsted with many of them securing positive outcomes. An Ofsted report is produced by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) – the document is established following an inspection and it evaluates the quality of education.
The inspection will assess a number of different areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, development and leadership and if an inspector outlines that a school requires improvement Ofsted will closely monitor it until changes are made. Ofsted ratings can have an impact on parents’ decisions on where to send their children and in turn, this can affect the number of applications made to each school.
