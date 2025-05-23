32 Ofsted ratings released this year for schools within a 10 miles radius of Portsmouth - and what the report means

By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd May 2025, 15:16 BST
Every year thousands of schools up and down the country get a visit from an Ofsted inspector.

So far this year, more than 30 schools in and around Portsmouth have already received a visit from Ofsted with many of them securing positive outcomes. An Ofsted report is produced by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) – the document is established following an inspection and it evaluates the quality of education.

The inspection will assess a number of different areas including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, development and leadership and if an inspector outlines that a school requires improvement Ofsted will closely monitor it until changes are made. Ofsted ratings can have an impact on parents’ decisions on where to send their children and in turn, this can affect the number of applications made to each school.

Explore 32 Ofsted ratings released so far this year for schools in and around Portsmouth:

1. Ofsted

Explore all of this year's Ofsted ratings for schools within a 10 miles radius of Portsmouth. Photo: The News

Warren Park Primary School in Sandleford Road, Havant, received a positive outcome in their Ofsted report which was published on January 28, 2025. Pictured is: (back l-r) Piper-Rae Nash (8), Freddie Montague (9), Bella Valaskova (8), headteacher Elizabeth Cooper, Damia Ward (6), deputy headteacher Lynne Lofting and Mollie Penfold (10) with (front l-r) Anaya Ntaji (8), Penny Stone (9) and Jackson Legg (6).Picture: Sarah Standing (280225-9867)

2. Warren Park Primary School, Havant

Warren Park Primary School in Sandleford Road, Havant, received a positive outcome in their Ofsted report which was published on January 28, 2025. Pictured is: (back l-r) Piper-Rae Nash (8), Freddie Montague (9), Bella Valaskova (8), headteacher Elizabeth Cooper, Damia Ward (6), deputy headteacher Lynne Lofting and Mollie Penfold (10) with (front l-r) Anaya Ntaji (8), Penny Stone (9) and Jackson Legg (6).Picture: Sarah Standing (280225-9867) Photo: Sarah Standing

Ark Charter Academy received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 29, 2025.

3. Ark Charter Academy

Ark Charter Academy received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 29, 2025. Photo: The News

Purbrook Infant School in Purbrook, Waterlooville, received a positive Ofsted following recent inspection which was published on February 4, 2025. Pictured is: (middle) Headteacher Lisa de Carteret with (l-r) Molly Long, Brooke Stedman, Olivia Quance, Coby Bell and Theo Tubb. Picture: Sarah Standing (130225-9432)

4. Purbrook Infant School, Waterlooville

Purbrook Infant School in Purbrook, Waterlooville, received a positive Ofsted following recent inspection which was published on February 4, 2025. Pictured is: (middle) Headteacher Lisa de Carteret with (l-r) Molly Long, Brooke Stedman, Olivia Quance, Coby Bell and Theo Tubb. Picture: Sarah Standing (130225-9432) Photo: Sarah Standing

