After months of anticipation, year 11 students headed to their secondary school this morning (Thursday, August 21), to see the outcome of their GCSE exams.

One student, Olivia Saju, from King’s Academy Bay House, is one of the best performing students in the health and social care exam in the country. The 16-year-old was also one of the top five highest achieving students overall in her year group at the school.

After revising every night until 1am, she said: “I’m really happy with the health and social care because I want to go into medicine.

“I was expecting high grades - I’m happy.”

Tuna Lokman, from The Portsmouth Grammar School, achieved grade 9 in all of his subjects after coming to the UK from Turkey six years ago.

The teenager said his dream is to get into Oxford or Cambridge to study medicine.

His mother, Banu, said: “He moved to the UK when he was 10 years old, his language was not English so I thought it would be really difficult for him, that’s why I am so emotional.

“It has been an emotional journey for us these five years but it’s paid off.”

