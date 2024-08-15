Students collecting their A-Level results at Bay House School & Sixth Form in Gosport, Hampshire.2022 Photo: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Thousands of students have been waiting months to find out the results of their A-level exams - and today is the day.

A-level, B-tech and T-level students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, will be receiving their results this morning (August 15). Results can be collected from 8am and students will have the option to open their envelope there and then - or take them home.

Each A-level exam is graded A*- E whereas B-tech and T-level exams are marked ‘pass’, ‘merit’ or ‘distinction’. An A* is the highest grade an A-level student can receive and it means that the work they have produced has been of an extremely high standard over the past two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are grade boundaries?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once all of the exam papers have been marked, grade boundaries are set by senior examiners and assessment experts. The boundaries are set after the marking has been completed because it is not possible for the examiners to see how difficult students found the paper. When students open their results, they will receive a single overall subject mark based on their performance. They will also be able to see the boundaries of the test and how many marks were needed to obtain each grade. The grade boundaries were previously released a day before the results, but this is no longer the case as to avoid additional stress for the students. The boundaries are now released on the same day as the results.

How do I access the grade boundaries?

Students should receive the grade boundaries with the results but if they have not, they can access them online.