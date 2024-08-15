Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of students across the country will be collecting their A-level results this morning after two years of hard work.

Today is a big day for students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they head down to their college or sixth form to collect their A-level, B-tech or T-level results. Results are usually collected at 8am and students will have the option whether or not to open their envelope there and then - or take them home.

Each A-level exam is graded A*- E whereas B-tech and T-level exams are marked ‘pass’, ‘merit’ or ‘distinction’. An A* is the highest grade an A-level student can receive and it means that the work they have produced has been of an extremely high standard over the past two years.

In many instances, universities across the country will have already offered students places to study with them on a conditional basis that the student can achieve certain grades. This conditional offer differs at every university and some university courses offer unconditional spaces to students - meaning the A-level results do not impact their chances of getting into higher education.

What are A-levels?

A-Levels are a college or sixth form qualification that students have to obtain before heading off to university or further education. The qualifications are not complusory, unlike GCSE’s, but they can help depending on what career goals students have.

A-levels, T-levels and B-tech courses are much harder than GCSE exams and they usually take two years to complete. Generally, students will sit three A-level exams whereas this differs to the vocational courses.

A report by Professor Alan Smithers at the Centre for Education and Employment Research has predicted that the results could fall back down to the 2019 following a spike in high marks over the past three years following Covid marking proceedures. This year will be the second year of complete marking which has followed the pre-covid marking requirements.