A-level Results Day 2024: Latest updates as students in Portsmouth and Hampshire receive results
Today is a big day for students across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as they head down to their college or sixth form to collect their A-level, B-tech or T-level results. Results are usually collected at 8am and students will have the option whether or not to open their envelope there and then - or take them home.
Each A-level exam is graded A*- E whereas B-tech and T-level exams are marked ‘pass’, ‘merit’ or ‘distinction’. An A* is the highest grade an A-level student can receive and it means that the work they have produced has been of an extremely high standard over the past two years.
In many instances, universities across the country will have already offered students places to study with them on a conditional basis that the student can achieve certain grades. This conditional offer differs at every university and some university courses offer unconditional spaces to students - meaning the A-level results do not impact their chances of getting into higher education.
What are A-levels?
A-Levels are a college or sixth form qualification that students have to obtain before heading off to university or further education. The qualifications are not complusory, unlike GCSE’s, but they can help depending on what career goals students have.
A-levels, T-levels and B-tech courses are much harder than GCSE exams and they usually take two years to complete. Generally, students will sit three A-level exams whereas this differs to the vocational courses.
A report by Professor Alan Smithers at the Centre for Education and Employment Research has predicted that the results could fall back down to the 2019 following a spike in high marks over the past three years following Covid marking proceedures. This year will be the second year of complete marking which has followed the pre-covid marking requirements.
Follow our live blog for more information about the results for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
Live updates as Portsmouth and Hampshire A-level results come in
St Vincent Sixth Form College in Gosport is celebrating another encouraging set of A Level results.
Andy Grant, Executive Principal, said: “I’m delighted for the students who have worked so hard and seen that pay off. Here at St Vincent we have the commitment to support students so that they are ready to achieve what they want in life and we are dedicated to ensuring that they do the very best that they can.
“As always, we are delighted with the performance of all our students and they can be proud of what they have accomplished.”
Rob Temple, principal of Barton Peveril Sixth Form, said: “We are delighted that the hard work and dedication shown by our students over the past two years has paid off for them - they have been an absolute pleasure to teach.
“The outcomes published today are also a testament to the staff’s consistent commitment to providing high-quality education and support to their students”.
A-level Results: The Statistics
- More than 400,000 students have landed a spot at a UK university this year.
- A record number of students from disadvantaged backgrounds have also accepted a university place.
- Approximately 425,680 students will be heading to a UK university in September. In total, 376,470 of them were accepted at their first choice university.
- In total 75.7 per cent of applicants were accepted into their first choice university on A Level results day, up from 71.6 per cent in 2023 and 74.5 per cent in 2019 - before the pandemic.
- More than 50,000 international students have also landed a place at a UK university.
Katy Quinn, principal and CEO of City of Portsmouth College, is delighted at the A-level results today.
City of Portsmouth College: A-level Results
There were joyful scenes at City of Portsmouth College today where jubilant students celebrated an overall pass rate of 96 per cent across all campuses. Delighted Principal and CEO Katy Quinn said: “The results speak volumes for our wonderful students and talented lecturers.”
“We’re going from strength to strength. This is a third record year of results for us and we couldn’t be happier.”
King’s Academy Bay House: A-level Results
The Gosport-based school has had a 10 per cent increase in the number of students that have secured A*-B grades with 63 per cent of pupils bagging top grades.
Stacey Osborne, head of Sixth Form, said: “King’s Academy Bay House Sixth Form is celebrating an excellent set of results.
“The outcome is a credit to the students who have worked incredibly hard to secure their grades, as well as the dedication and diligence of our staff.”
"The qualifications they receive today will be a key stepping stone"
Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: “I want to congratulate all Portsmouth students receiving their results today. They have worked hard and should rightly be proud of what they’ve achieved.
“We should not forget that our city’s young people have accomplished these results in the context of a difficult few years including disruption to their education.
“The qualifications they receive today will be a key stepping stone on their pathway to success and I’m proud the government will continue to support our city’s young people no matter their background to succeed and thrive in their lives and in their work.”
Portsmouth Grammar School: A-level Results
Teachers and students have been celebrating this morning following impressive results.
Almost a fifth of A-Level grades were an A* - the highest percentage since 2015 at the school.
Mr David Wickes, head of The Portsmouth Grammar School, said: “This is the highest percentage of A* grades awarded to our pupils since A Levels were reformed in 2015 and an increase on last year’s impressive achievement.
“These grades have been achieved in a wide range of subjects including the Sciences, the Arts, Languages and Humanities. This is alongside the strong achievements of our pupils in the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) earlier this year. This is only achieved through our focus of providing our pupils with opportunities to grow, individualised support, and their impressive commitment to their subjects. I am proud of them all and that they have achieved.”
All six Oxbridge pupils achieved the grades they needed to go on to colleges at Oxford and Cambridge to study their chosen subjects, Medicine, Engineering, Mathematics Veterinary Science, Biology and Computer Science and Biology.
