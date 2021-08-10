Can you appeal your A-level results? Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Hopefully most students will be getting the grades they are hoping for – whether they are planning on going to university or not.

But if your results have been a bit more disappointing than expect, you might be wondering what you can do next.

If you are considering challenging your grades, here’s what you need to know:

Can you appeal your A-level results?

Pupils in England who want to appeal against their grade must first request that their school or college reviews whether an administrative or procedural error was made.

Each school or college will set their own deadlines by which students must ask them to review a grade.

If the school or college rules no error was made, then students can escalate the appeal to the exam boards, which their school or college is expected to submit on their behalf.

In England, the deadline to send an appeal to the exam board is September 17.

There is an earlier deadline of August 23 for priority appeals, for example, if a student has not got their first choice of university place confirmed.

Can students sit an exam if they do not like their results?

Students in England who are unhappy with their A-level or GCSE grades will have the opportunity to take exams in the autumn.

AS and A-level exams will be held in October, while GCSE exams will take place in November and December.

The higher grade will count for applicants who wish to take an autumn exam.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron