A-level results day is this week. Picture: Paul Jacobs

The results, which can determine their place at university, are teacher assessed again this year due to the Covid:19 pandemic and the cancellation of exams.

A-Level teachers have assessed students progress throughout the academic year, basing their results on student performance and other evidence.

But when is A-Level results day this year and why has the date been brought forward?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here's everything you need to know in the run up to results day:

When is results day 2021?

College and sixth-form students will be able to pick up their A-Level results sometime after 8.30am on Tuesday, August 10.

GCSE students will also be able to get their results earlier than usual, with the date set for Thursday, August 12.

SEE ALSO: How to apply to University via Clearing and the clearing process

Why are the result days earlier than usual?

Usually, students receive their results around mid to late August. Due to the pandemic, both result days have been pushed forward so students can log appeals if they need to.

Students that believe they have been under-marked can appeal their grades to their specific exam boards. The appeal process can be discussed with their school or college on results day.

How to get your A-Level results?

Many students will be allowed to collect their results in person at their school/college whist others may have opted to receive their grades in the post or via email. Schools and colleges would have communicated how students can receive their results prior to results day.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron