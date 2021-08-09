If you've missed out of the main Portsmouth University halls or wish to live your student life in luxury, we've put together a list of the best 5 private student accommodation's in Portsmouth.

1. Fountain Halls Fountain Halls is fully catered 5 days a week, with rent totaling £125 a week for a standard single room. These halls are a short walk from pubs,clubs and lecture theatres. It has a 3.5 star rating on Google Reviews. Photo: Samantha Cross

2. St George's Way Also fully catered 5 days a week, this accommodation is slightly further out if you prefer a fairly quieter location. A superior single room is from £150 a week. It has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews. Photo: Google Maps

3. Crown Place Another popular location with students. This accommodation block shares a cinema ad games room with a bookable dining area that would be great for sociable students. Rent for this accommodation is from £159 a week. It has a 4.4 star rating on Google Reviews. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Wingfield House Billed as a luxury student accommodation building, Wingfield House boasts large self-contained apartments with fantastic in-house facilities. This includes a gym, common rooms, bike storage, games room, yoga room and much more. Rent is available from £165 a week. It has a 4.5 star rating on Google Reviews. Picture: Malcom Wells Photo: Malcom Wells