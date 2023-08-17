Smiling faces filled Portsmouth High School as students and families celebrated A-level results day.

People packed the main hall in Kent Road, Southsea, to see if all the exams and hard work had paid off. Portsmouth High School pupils were joined with former pupils of St John’s College after it closed.

The school’s statistics are as follows: A*-B grades were 80 per cent (70 per cent in 2019), A*-A were 50 per cent (47 per cent in 2019) and A*-C were 85 per cent (84 per cent in 2019).

Many students got into their preferred university placements and have big plans for the future. Headmistress Jane Prescott praised the pupils for their resilience and tenacity.

Here are 14 pictures from A-level results day at the school.

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day Students celebrating their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day Pictured: Students celebrating their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day Pictured: Daisy Crane 17, and Tasia Reeds 18. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day Pictured: Emily Gibb and her father Ian. Picture: Habibur Rahman