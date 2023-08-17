News you can trust since 1877
A-level results Hampshire: 14 pictures of elated students and families at Portsmouth High School

Smiling faces filled Portsmouth High School as students and families celebrated A-level results day.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Aug 2023, 18:51 BST

People packed the main hall in Kent Road, Southsea, to see if all the exams and hard work had paid off. Portsmouth High School pupils were joined with former pupils of St John’s College after it closed.

MORE INFORMATION: Portsmouth High School celebrate A-level results day, Girl to follow in cancer surgeon father's footsteps after exceptional A-level results

The school’s statistics are as follows: A*-B grades were 80 per cent (70 per cent in 2019), A*-A were 50 per cent (47 per cent in 2019) and A*-C were 85 per cent (84 per cent in 2019).

Many students got into their preferred university placements and have big plans for the future. Headmistress Jane Prescott praised the pupils for their resilience and tenacity.

Here are 14 pictures from A-level results day at the school.

Students celebrating their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day

Students celebrating their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Students celebrating their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day

Students celebrating their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Daisy Crane 17, and Tasia Reeds 18. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day

Daisy Crane 17, and Tasia Reeds 18. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Emily Gibb and her father Ian. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Portsmouth High School - A-level results day

Emily Gibb and her father Ian. Picture: Habibur Rahman

