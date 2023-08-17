Jubilant students celebrated their successful A-level results at Portsmouth High School with grades rising above pre-pandemic levels.

The school in Kent Road, Southsea, had a tremendously successful year where 85 per cent of students had A*-C grades. Many happy pupils got into their first choice universities, including Russel Group institutions.

Headmistress Jane Prescott said it was inspiring to see hard-working students achieve their dreams, and thinks the high grade will continue despite the previous effects of the pandemic.

The 61-year-old told The News: “I think it’s a really resilient year group and they’ve risen to all of the challenges they’ve faced along the way, and they’ve been able to smash it.

"We had during Covid guided home learning, which was exceptional, then we put on extra lessons and provided any support the students needed. I have to give testament to the students, because they are the ones that worked so hard.”

This is the first year group to sit public A-level exams since 2019, with students getting teacher assessed GCSE grades. Beatrice Oliver, 18, secured her first-choice Geography placement at the University of Exeter, after getting an A in Geography, B in Psychology and C in English Literature.

She could barely contain her excitement alongside her parents Graeme and Bonny, and her sister Maddy. Beatrice said: “I’m really really happy and glad the wait is over. I was quite anxious and this morning I thought ‘oh my god, today’s the day’.

"There was a big expectation for us to do well because of the school we go to. University will be a great experience, I just want to get there now.”

Proud father Graeme said the countless hours of revision her daughter put in was “immense”. He said: “Considering how in the media we’ve been hearing about how the exams will be tougher, she’s done amazingly well. I’m so proud. She deserves everything she’s got. I’m speechless.”

Sofia Syed, 18, will be studying Medicine at the University of Exeter after bagging two A*s in Biology and Maths, and an A in Chemistry. She said: “It took a lot of hard work but the teachers supported me a lot, especially when the stress kicked-in right before exams.

"My parents are really happy with the results.” Juliette Binning, 18, of Chichester, celebrated her results alongside Emily Byrom, 18, of Waterlooville.

Emily, who got an A* in Geography and two As in Chemistry and Spanish, will be studying Geology at the University of Cardiff. She said: “I wasn’t so sure about the A*, and the A in Spanish was a bit here and there, but I’m really pleased.

"I saw Geology and I was really interested in all the modules.” Juliette will be studying English and French at the University of Leeds after getting an A* in English Literature, and two As in French and Spanish.

She said Leeds is a nice town and the sunny day when she visited swayed her. "The exams were stressful, but it was alright in the end,” she said.

“I knew I could get those results, and I did. English is how I think about the world through books and I like French because I find words fun."

At the school, 80 per cent of students got A*-B grades, compared to 70 per cent in 2019.

1 . Portsmouth High School - A-levels Pictured: Portsmouth High School Head Mistress Jane Prescott at A-level results day on August 17, 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

2 . Portsmouth High School - A-levels Pictured: Emily Byrom 18 and Juliette Binning 18 pleased with their results. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3 . Portsmouth High School - A-levels Pictured: Bonny Oliver with her daughter, Beatrice 18 who got A,B,C, Maddie and Graeme Oliver. Picture: Habibur Rahman

4 . Portsmouth High School - A-levels Pictured: Sofia Syed 18 got 3 A* and A. Picture: Habibur Rahman