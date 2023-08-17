Ashlyn Khan, a student Portsmouth High School, is following in her father’s footsteps after getting the grades to study medicine. The 18-year-old’s father Jim is a cancer surgeon at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Her mother Sadaf also works at the hospital as a gynaecologist. Ashlyn said her amazing results were worth a “hectic” two years.

Pictured: Jim Khan, with his daughter Ashlyn and his wife, Sadaf. celebrating Ashlyn's A-level results at Portsmouth High School on August 17, 2023. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She told The News: “It’s been a long three months of exams, but it’s all paid off which is great. My legs are still trembling a bit, it’s quiet surreal.

"My GCSEs were impacted by Covid, so I had no idea what I was going to get. It was a surprise and I’m really happy.” Ashlyn got two As in Biology and Psychology, and a B in Chemistry.

She also got an A* in her EPQ extended project. The deputy head girl for charity was part of a year group which had their first public exams, with GCSEs being teacher assessed.

Ashlyn is taking a gap year and will be volunteering in Pakistan to help autistic children. She hopes the experience will stand her in good stead for her future career.

Ashlyn has achieved the grades to study medicine. Picture: Habibur Rahman

"I love charity work”, Ashlyn said. “Me and my team have raised £10,000 for charity in the past, and I was really inspired by that. I wanted to do something medical related in another country.

"I’ve never travelled by myself before, but this gap year is for new experiences. Both my mum and dad are doctors, and I’m really inspired by both of them.

"My dad is a robotics surgeon and it just inspires me. It’s a new advancement and I’d just love to be a part of that.”

Jim and Sadaf are both exceptionally proud of their daughter. “She has found it very stressful the last few years”, Jim said, “She gave it her best shot and this is the crux of the moment.

"I’m glad she got good results. They deserve it purely due to the difficult circumstances. It definitely prepares them for what life might throw at them in the future.”

Ashlyn’s daughter Maleha also went to Portsmouth High School in Kent Road, Southsea, and is a successful engineer and pilot – heavily linked with the British Women Pilots’ Association.

Jim said the school has given Ashlyn a balanced personality, combining academics with drama, charitable work and other activities; he considers it a “perfect platform” for success. The medical professional could not be prouder of Ashlyn going into the medical profession.

He said: “She always enjoys charity work and has raised funds for various charities. This compassion will help her in her career in medicine long term.

“Given what’s happening with medical profession, it’s nice to see children still study and practice medicine. She wants to do surgery and be a cancer surgeon like myself, and it’s great to see she’s prepared to work to achieve it.