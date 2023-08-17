Despite these challenges, the teenager has received distinction stars this morning in business and psychology, and she is getting ready to go to the University of Bath to study management and marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa’s teacher, Ali Kent, is over the moon at her results and she said that she is a ‘superstar’ and that ‘she has had to do an awful lot of work in terms of learning new vocab and learning the education system.’

Ali said: “She is incredible. If you look at how hard working and determined she is, it’s amazing – her work ethic is incredible.”

Melissa said: “I am really happy. I thought I would do okay but I got the best and it’s amazing.

"It was difficult and hard when we came to the UK but I am really happy of how I am now and that I was able to make it.