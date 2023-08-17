News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

A-Level results in Hampshire: Determined St Vincent College student achieves distinctions despite moving to UK from Germany in Year 10

A teen, who moved to the UK in Year 10, has received distinction stars in her exams after having to learn completely new vocabulary.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

Melissa Francis moved to the UK from Germany when she was in Year 10 and although she could communicate and speak English, she had to adjust to a new education system, terminology and vocabulary.

Despite these challenges, the teenager has received distinction stars this morning in business and psychology, and she is getting ready to go to the University of Bath to study management and marketing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Melissa’s teacher, Ali Kent, is over the moon at her results and she said that she is a ‘superstar’ and that ‘she has had to do an awful lot of work in terms of learning new vocab and learning the education system.’

Ali said: “She is incredible. If you look at how hard working and determined she is, it’s amazing – her work ethic is incredible.”

Most Popular

SEE ALSO: Teenager 'let down by the system' receives brilliant grades after finding support at Gopsort college and is off to University of Portsmouth

Melissa said: “I am really happy. I thought I would do okay but I got the best and it’s amazing.

"It was difficult and hard when we came to the UK but I am really happy of how I am now and that I was able to make it.

Uki Francis, Melissa’ mum, said: “I can’t express the words. I am really overwhelmed, I’m so excited, I’m so proud, I’m just over the moon. I am really proud of my girl.

"She could communicate but she didn’t have the vocabulary so had to learn everything here.”

Related topics:TeenagerGermanyHampshire