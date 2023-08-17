Other pupils also secured their places at universities around the country including Imperial College London, Queen’s University Belfast, Durham University, University of Leeds, University of Bath, and King’s College London.

David Wickes, head of The Portsmouth Grammar School, said: “Today is about celebrating the impressive achievements of these hard-working pupils who have undertaken their first formal exams, passing with flying colours

Pictured: Abigail Cooper and Aniriddh Payala. Abigail is heading off to Lady Margaret Hall, University of Oxford to read French and Linguistics after being awarded A*AA at A Level and Aniriddh is going to the Imperial College London to study Medicine.

“Their commitment and passion for the subjects they have studied, along with the close support from their teachers can be seen in these results.”

Aniriddh Payala was today celebrating achieving A*AA grades which will take him to Imperial College London to study Medicine and he said that he “couldn't be happier and more relieved about my grades.”

He said: “PGS has been instrumental in helping me discover my passion for medicine and guiding me through the next steps of my journey. I had to go through several entrance exams for Imperial College, and I had unlimited support from PGS, every step of the way."

Pictured: Tareef Ahmed will be going to St Catherine’s College, Oxford to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics.

Abigail said: "I am over the moon with my grades.

“I would like to say a particular thank you to the Languages Department and a shout out the Careers team here at PGS, who are just incredible - their support is second to none. I can't wait to go and celebrate with my friends and family, but I will miss PGS so much.”

Nearly half of all grades awarded in Further Maths and Computer Science were at A* and overall nearly 30 percent of the pupils achieved straight A*A grades, with over 70 percent gaining grades at A* or A.

Naome today celebrated achieving A*A*A, which included an A* in Politics that will now take her to Homerton College, University of Cambridge, to read Human, Social and Political Sciences. Pictured: Naome Dixon (middle) and her family.

Sam Shariatmadari secured his place at Imperial College London to read Computer Science after achieving A*A*A*B.

He said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be studying Computer Science at Imperial College London.

"The amount of support offered at PGS is truly incredible. My ultimate goal is to work in AI and ensure it doesn’t end up taking over the world. It is a big challenge, but I'm up for it."

Pictured: Emma Pope has received three A grades which will take her to continue her studies at Queen’s College Belfast.

Today Tareef achieved A*A*A in his A Levels which secured his place at St Catherine’s College, Oxford to read Philosophy, Politics and Economics. At Oxford Tareef will join other Mayfield pupils who came through PGS for Sixth Form as Wilkie Scholars.

Tareef said: “I’m really happy with my results and looking forward to taking up my place at Oxford.