A University of Portsmouth senior lecturer, Dr Judith Fletcher-Brown, has been recognised for her research to try and tackle the rising numbers of breast cancer present in India.

The lecturer, who is also a researcher in social marketing, has been awarded Outstanding Performance in Marketing Award 2022 from the Worshipful Company of Marketors.

She researched why the rate of breast cancer in India is currently at an epidemic level, and that talking about the disease is still very taboo, which could have an impact.

Dr Fletcher-Brown

The doctor found a possible solution that can help, which involves community nurses being equipped with digital technology to help encourage people to conduct self examinations regularly, which could help detect breast cancer sooner.

She said: ‘The nurses are local to the community and are very excited about using the pioneering technology. I am extremely proud to have had my research honoured by the Worshipful Company, especially as they adhere to values of integrity, excellence and the wellbeing of others.’

Dr Fletcher-Brown has finished her PhD thesis, which is entitled, ‘Innovating Social Marketing to Affect Cancer Healthcare Resources for Vulnerable Consumers in an Emerging Country Context: A Midstream Approach’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study was considered to be a worthy winner by the modern livery company for marketing professionals.