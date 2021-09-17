'Disappointment' after University of Portsmouth falls 16 places in rankings

UoP University of Portsmouth exterior and interior gv

In the 2022 edition of the Good University Guide – compiled by The Times and Sunday Times – the university was ranked 88 out of 132.

The rankings are based on a combination of student satisfaction with teaching quality and their experience, entry standards, research quality, and graduate prospects.

This was a drop down from 72 the previous year, placing as the 10th best university out of 18 in the south east region.

Professor Paul Hayes, senior deputy vice-chancellor at the university, said: ‘The fall of our position in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide is very disappointing and it’s clear we have work to do.‘Portsmouth has gone from strength to strength over the past decade across a wide range of quality indicators, including excellence in teaching, internationally recognised research and innovation, and graduate job prospects.’

It comes after the university revealed ambitions to be named as the top modern university in the UK, and in the top 100 in the world by 2030.

Mr Hayes added: ‘Our vision of being a top modern university by 2030 is still one of our main strategic goals.

‘To achieve this, we want to deliver a student experience that is attractive to applicants, which meets the demands for future students and their career aspirations.

‘We've undertaken extensive research and will work with colleagues across the university to define and deliver the actions to help us achieve our ambitions. We will be open to change and emphasise collaboration between colleagues and partners both locally and internationally.

‘Given our strategy, the increasing power of student choice and the increasingly difficult political and funding climate, continuing as we are without making changes, is simply not an option. We have an obligation to offer the very best that we can to our students.’

Within the rankings students rated their experience at Portsmouth as 66.5 per cent, with 72.8 per cent for teaching quality and 68.2 per cent gaining professional jobs or graduate-level study afterwards.

Completion rate of courses at the university was 83.5 per cent.

The University of Southampton ranked 16 overall, down from 15.

