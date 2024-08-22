Ark Charter Academy GCSE results: Delight at bumper exam results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and students from Ark Charter Academy are celebrating their GCSE results which the school says reflect the hard work, determination and commitment from students over the academic year.

Fifty four percent of students from the school, in Hyde Park Road, Landport, achieved grades 9-4 in English and maths this year. This represents a significant improvement of 12 percentage points on last year. As a Church of England school, Ark Charter is also proud that over 80 per cent of the students achieved a grade 9 – 4 in GCSE RE.

One of the school's high-achieving students was Maheep Kaur, who gained nine GCSEs including a 9 in RE and a grade 7 in English Literature. Collecting her results today, Maheep said, “I am really happy. Thank you to all of my teachers because if they hadn't been here, I would not have got these grades.”

Maheep Kaur | Charter House School

Earlier in the year, Maheep also won the Youth Parliament election and became an official member of the Youth Cabinet, representing the views of young people in Portsmouth.

Individual successes also included:

Sweeta Amiri, 16, English Literature at grade 9, English Language at grade 8, mathematics at grade 8, biology at grade 9, chemistry at grade 7, physics at grade 8, history at grade 9, RE at grade 8, French at grade 6 and business studies at Level 2 Merit. Sweeta plans to attend City of Portsmouth College to study A levels in biology, chemistry and mathematics. Sweeta said, “I am feeling really good. I have got what I needed to study Science A Levels and am hoping to do Medicine at university.”

Shreya Sajeevan, 16, English Literature at grade 7, English Language at grade 8, mathematics at grade 7, science (double award) at grade 8-7, history at grade 8, RE at grade 8 and business studies at Level 2 Merit. Shreya plans to attend Havant and Southdowns College to study A levels in biology, chemistry and psychology. Shreya said, “I just feel so happy. My teachers helped me so much.”

Zion Izekor, 16, English Literature at grade 7, English Language at grade 9, mathematics at grade 7, science (double award) at grade 8-7, history at grade 8, RE at grade 9, Spanish at grade 5, PE at grade 6 and business studies at Level 2 Merit and is planning on attending Peter Symmonds to study A levels in economics, history, mathematics and further Mathematics. Zion said, “I am happy, they are better than I expected. Thank you to my teachers for supporting me over the years.”

Kai Tregoning, 15, English Literature at grade 7, English Language at grade 8, mathematics at grade 5, science (double award) at grade 6-5, history at grade 9, RE at grade 8, PE at grade 4 and business studies at Level 2 Merit and is planning on attending City of Portsmouth College to study A levels in history, media studies and politics. Kai said, “I definitely wasn't expecting them but I am very proud of what I have achieved in the last year at Charter. I am really happy with them.”

Principal Christian Down, said, “I am extremely proud of the students who took their examinations this year. They have shown superb commitment and have responded positively to all that we asked of them. Ark Charter Academy now stands for high standards and strong academic success, and I am overjoyed that the students' success will enable them to transition onto level 3 college courses.”

Ark Charter is heavily oversubscribed for 2024-25, however an open invite to ‘drop in and see the school in action’ can be arranged by contacting reception.

The school will be hosting its Year 6 open evening on Monday, October 7.