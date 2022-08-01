Isabella Mungai (13), and Maddie Campbell (nine), who are both home schooled, will have work featured in art competitions this summer.

Isabella will have one of her paintings featured in the Royal Academy’s Young Artists’ Summer Show.

This piece of work was created during a weekly art group for home educated young people, run by Lissa Simpson of ‘Design, Make, Create’.

Isabella holds her painting.

Lissa said: ‘When Isabella's work was chosen by the Royal Academy, I was so pleased for her and incredibly proud of her achievement.

‘What an honour to have your work displayed not only online but in the prestigious Royal Academy.’

One of Maddie’s drawings has been selected for the Hares of Hampshire art trail, which is running in Southampton and Winchester until August 25.

Maddie with her design.

Maddie attends the 5th Portsmouth Scouting group.

When the call came to contribute a design to the Hares of Hampshire Leveret competition, she submitted her design alongside lots of other Hampshire Cubs.

Her design was chosen to be combined with two other Cubs in the county.

All three designs were merged to create LeeVee the Leveret, which will be on display in the Winchester Great Hall, as part of the art trail.

Isabella's winning artwork.

Maddie said: ‘I’m really pleased that my design was made into a Leveret.

‘My part was the colourful Scouting fleur-de-lis symbols. I’m really excited to see it in person. I enjoy being a Cub and this was a fun competition.’