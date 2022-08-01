Caroline Dinenage celebrates the artistic talents of students who entered the Jubilee Bunting Competition.

CAROLINE Dinenage has been celebrating the artistic talents of students who entered the jubilee bunting competition.

By Sophie Lewis
Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:05 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 5:05 pm

The Gosport MP has been busy congratulating the winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bunting Competition from schools all across the borough.

The jubilee competition received more than 1,200 entries from schools all across area and the hand crafted bunting was used to decorate Stoke Road for the bonanza that took place back in June.

Local MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage, with some of the winners.

Dame Caroline said: ‘I was overwhelmed by how many entries were received for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bunting Competition.

‘There were so many fantastic designs incorporating Queen Elizabeth II, the union jack, corgis, and cups of tea.’

Entries were received from Alverstoke Infant School, Gomer Junior School, Grange Infant School, Grange Junior School, Holbrook Primary School, Lee on the Solent Junior School, Newtown Primary School and St John’s Primary School.

Dame Caroline chose a winner from each school and did the rounds to celebrate their artistic success.

