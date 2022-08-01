Caroline Dinenage celebrates the artistic talents of students who entered the Jubilee Bunting Competition.

The Gosport MP has been busy congratulating the winners of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bunting Competition from schools all across the borough.

The jubilee competition received more than 1,200 entries from schools all across area and the hand crafted bunting was used to decorate Stoke Road for the bonanza that took place back in June.

Local MP, Dame Caroline Dinenage, with some of the winners.

Dame Caroline said: ‘I was overwhelmed by how many entries were received for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bunting Competition.

‘There were so many fantastic designs incorporating Queen Elizabeth II, the union jack, corgis, and cups of tea.’