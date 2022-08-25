Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the unique challenges facing this cohort, the school’s Year 11 leavers have attained the best grades that Priory School has ever achieved.

Overall, 70 per cent of pupils at the school achieved a grade 4 or higher in English and maths, with 50 per cent achieving a grade 5 or above.

Head teacher Stewart Vaughan said: ‘Results day is always a special day on the calendar but this year it is even more the case in light of these truly outstanding results.

Lucy Mandiwall, Emilie Rayner-kerr, Paige Carter-Miller, Lizzy Masson, Amy Grima with GCSE results. Picture: Matthew Clark

‘These are pound for pound the best results we have had - they are remarkable’.

Hard-working student Maliha Khatun has achieved nine grade 9s and a distinction, which is the equivalent of 10 grade 9s and places her among the highest attaining students in the country.

She said: 'I just got this idea in my head that I wanted to get all nines, and I worked hard to get it.'

Angus Blakeley, Dan Roper, Jack Wadham, Jessie Pearse with GCSE results. Picture: Matthew Clark

The school’s head girl Lizzie Mason said she is 'really pleased' with her results, but added: 'I'm just glad that it's over.'

Now the youngsters will be embarking on the next stage of their education journey.

Amy Grima was 'extremely shocked' but happy with her results, and hopes to go on to become a journalist.

Her friend Lucy Manuel, who aspires to be a physiotherapist or marine biologist, added: 'I'm very happy.

Harry Robinson, Jack Leece with GCSE results. Picture: Matthew Clark

‘After Covid we had to learn so much in such a short amount of time.'

Milly Devlin had a disrupted journey to her GCSE success as she left the school only to return later - but says it felt 'homely' to come back to Priory. Now she is excited to start a course in Zoology and Animal Management at Sparsholt College.

Pupil Tadi Matanhire feels 'really good' about her results, which include a 9 in English literature. She said: 'I worked so hard, I had stacks of flash cards.

‘I really tried to use my teachers as utilities as they know so much more about this stuff than I do. I was really happy to get what I got'.

Aaron Hensley, Andrew Morgan, Logan Cooksley, Jordan Kharoubi, Angus Blakely with GCSE results. Picture: Matthew Clark

Mr Vaughan said: ‘Our students have responded to the unprecedented circumstances with maturity and intelligence.

‘They have shown remarkable resilience, strength and ongoing commitment throughout the last few months and thoroughly deserve their results today, which will set them up for the next stage of their education and help them continue to succeed in the future.

‘Young people are never defined by their examination results but we are thrilled that so many can take confidence and self-belief from their results and move with assurance onto the next stages of their education.

‘Given that each year of this group’s GCSE studies have been undermined by Covid it is a stunning achievement to post such brilliant results and is testament to the hard work of the students and staff with the exceptional support of parents.’

Emma Williams, assistant head teacher for student wellbeing, added: ‘We are absolutely delighted for them. The year group as a whole, from Year 7 we knew they were something special.

James Mason and Jake Wilson with GCSE results. Picture: Matthew Clark

‘This group has been consistently hard-working and lovely to be with’.

Maliha Khatuj 16, reached top percent in the country. Picture: Matthew Clark

Max Kapon and family with GCSE results. Picture: Matthew Clark