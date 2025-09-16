An application has been submitted to improve the heating and ventilation systems in an ageing secondary school building.

Some of the works at the Horndean Technology College involve the recladding of two blocks and the upgrade of the flat roof to increase thermal insulation. The existing windows will also be replaced with double-glazed units, insulated panels, and ventilations louvres to enable natural airflow.

As part of the improvements, two old science laboratories will be refurbished.

The buildings were built in the 1970s, with an extension added in 2004. However, the materials of the original construction are at the end of their life.

With the works, Hampshire County Council aims to improve the thermal and ventilation performance and provide a better learning environment for students.

It is anticipated that work will start in March 2026 and end in December the same year.