Students and staff at Boundary Oak School have donated £5,798 to a number of different charities as part of their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative, which has seen the children helping raise the money throughout the year.

World Wide Fund for Nature, Team Seas and, children’s cancer charity, Alice’s Arc have all benefited from the funding and money has also gone to the annual BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief campaigns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils aged between three and 16 managed to generate the money by taking part in fundraising activities including bake sales, non-uniform days, and break time activities.

Charlotte Fairall with Boundary Oak School Charity Captains Mason Lowthian (Year 8) and Caliana Hynes-Wilmott (Year 6).

The school also welcomed Charlotte Fairall earlier this month and she was also presented with a donation which will go towards her charity, Sophie’s Legacy, which is also part of Alice’s Arc community.

Boundary Oak’s Headmistress, Mrs Sophie Savage, said: ‘At Boundary Oak, compassion and empathy are qualities key to our school community, and integral to our school’s aim to be happy and successful. The fundraising campaign has seen a wealth of activity undertaken by staff, pupils, and parents alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘From as young as three through to age sixteen, pupils have demonstrated their devotion and commitment to helping important causes; it is important to us that pupils understand it is not what you give but the way that you give it that counts.’

Every year, pupils vote to determine which charities will be the school’s fundraising focus, and at the end of the academic year, the pupils then decide how to distribute their house points so that the school can make a representative financial contribution towards each charity.

Sara Wakeling, CEO of Alice’s Arc said: ‘We are so thankful for this generous donation. The funds will go towards our rhabdomyosarcoma research portfolio projects. It will contribute to improving outcomes and devising kinder treatments for the children and young people diagnosed in the future. Thanks to Boundary Oak for helping to create a brighter future for patients with rhabdomyosarcoma.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad