Astrid Squance, a Year 1 pupil from Boundary Oak School in Fareham, raised £361, in aid of the Save the Children, and organised a week of activities from November 16 to November 23, including a cookie sale titled ‘children deserve a better future’.

The sale was held at Eagle Point Offices, in Segensworth, on November 17, raising £84 for the children’s charity.

Astrid spent time outside of school hours baking cookies which she decorated with her own messages of kindness, as well as running the cookie stall.

Astrid’s mum, Andrea Squance, was ‘proud’ of her daughter’s drive to raise money for the charity which helps 45m children across the world get the medicine, food and education they need.

She said: ‘Astrid came to me with the idea to make the world a better place. She thought that if all children had the ability to accomplish their own dreams, this would be a step towards a better future.

‘I am incredibly proud of her kind ambition and on behalf of Astrid would like to thank everyone for the support she has received, she certainly did not expect this result.’

With the help of her family, the six-year-old also set up a JustGiving page which has so far raised £277 from donations from family, friends, and other pupils at Boundary Oak School.

One of Astrid’s goals is to provide books and stationery supplies to those less fortunate than her, to make their life ‘more colourful.’

Headmistress Sophie Savage said: ‘Our Pay It Forward campaign sees staff and pupils committed to showing acts of kindness to others in a bid to help make significant improvements in the local community and beyond. I am not only impressed by Astrid’s generosity and the commitment she has shown to this wonderful act of kindness, but I am also proud of her fellow pupils who have supported her with the many donations received.’

Astrid pledges to continue raising money for the charity and is already making plans for her next event.

