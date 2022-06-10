Year 7 pupils from Portsmouth High School were delighted to present a cheque for £3,352 to Canine Partners, a charity transforming the lives of people living with disabilities by training assistance dogs.

Previously, in March, the school had welcomed Canine Partners, along with Penny the assistance dog, and heard about the duties these dogs perform for their humans.

Youngsters learnt how the dogs can pay for shopping with contactless payments and take money from an ATM with their mouths.

From left: Thea, Teagan, Sia and Daisy with Sheena Wright from Canine Partner. Picture: Sally Tiller

Highly trained assistance dogs can even open and close doors, help to load and unload a washing machine, and press the button for a pedestrian crossing or a lift.

Inspired by this visit, Year 7 pupils decided to take on the challenge of raising money for the charity, with many students going to great lengths to raise as much as they could.

Thea cycled the 20km circuit of Portsea Island every day for five days over Easter, raising £1,600, while fellow pupil Sia completed a half marathon and raised £391.

Daisy completed a sponsored Park Run as well as holding a cake sale and raised £320, while Teagan raised £291 by completing a sponsored swim.

In total the year group raised £3352. When this is added to the £2,200 that Year 7 raised in 2020, the pupils have raised nearly enough to name a dog.

The school hopes to achieve this dream in 2023.

Head of Year 7, Sammy Davies, said: ‘I am so proud of the whole year group who have embraced the challenge of fundraising for this hugely worthwhile cause.

‘Some individuals went above and beyond and raised significant amounts of money and we hope we are not too far away from naming a puppy.’

Thea, Sia, Daisy and Teagan, presented the cheque to volunteer Sheena Wright from Canine Partners in assembly this week.

Sheena said: ‘Thank you everyone for raising this money.