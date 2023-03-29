Under the proposals the Southampton and Eastleigh colleges will ‘dissolve with their assets and liabilities’ and transfer to the newly-merged Fareham site in August which will then be renamed as the South Hampshire College Group. The names and brand identities of the three existing campuses will remain unchanged, and existing students will continue to study at their current campus.

They say the plans will make the merged college financially stronger, create an enhanced curriculum, address local skills gaps and employer training needs and offer greater opportunity for staff professional development and career progression.

Fareham College

Andrew Kaye, principal and CEO at Fareham College, and CEO Designate for the new college, said: “Our ambition is to create a new and vibrant college, better able to meet the economic and social mobility challenges that the region faces. This merger offers long-term benefits that will benefit regional economic productivity and support the recommendations of the emerging themes from the Local Skills Improvement Plans.

"This new college will be a major employer in the region and one which staff will be proud to work for. The college will value the skills and talents of its workforce and ensure they are supported in their professional development to deliver high-quality post-16 education and training.”

