Staff at the University of Portsmouth have been placed at risk of redundancy as part of a major restructure to help keep its costs down. This announcement came last month and it has caused a stir with staff.

A number of academic staff across the faculties of Creative and Cultural Industries, Business and Law and Science and Health have been placed at risk as a result of mergers of a number of schools. The university is also planning to merge the faculties of Humanities and Social Sciences and Creative and Cultural Industries next year although it says it is not planning to close any courses.

A spokesperson for the University of Portsmouth said: “The University is responding to the significant challenges faced by the sector with a series of proposals to improve and innovate in the provision of our education and in the running of our operations.

“This will enable us to continue to provide our students with a gold-rated education and continue to generate globally important research and innovation, while ensuring our long-term sustainability.”

It comes as the university plans to invest £250m for new buildings and open spaces as well as the recent announcement that 398 academic staff have been put at risk of redundancy, as part of University of Portsmouth's 'Academic Reset'. The spokesperson added: “To give every student a consistently excellent experience, we undertook a careful analysis of our staffing and other resources. As a result we have taken the difficult decision to consult with our affected communities about the possible reduction of our current staffing in some areas.

“We realise that this is a distressing and difficult time for colleagues and are following an open process of consultation. Our aim is to ensure that all decisions on redundancy are carried out in a transparent, fair and equitable manner for all those colleagues affected.” Staff who have been put at risk are being supported through the process and the unions have been notified of the consultation. The university has said a reduction in its income, fewer students and increasing costs has forced it to act with what it described as 'difficult news' in a message to staff this week.

