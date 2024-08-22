Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposed new school in Havant which sparked controversy among locals would not cause carnage on the roads, developers have said.

Plans submitted for a change of use from offices to a special education school for 70 students at McCormack House in East Street, 300 metres from the town centre, sparked a row in May before local elections for St Faith’s ward.

The now leader of Havant Borough Council Councillor Phil Munday along with Councillor Gillian Harris had made a “promise” to residents that they would have a meeting with developers Acorn Education and Care to allay fears over school drop-off and pickup, parking and traffic congestion – but developers refused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, a new drop-off and pick-up management plan (DPMP) has been prepared by Paul Basham Associates on behalf of Outcomes First Group Ltd to support application APP/23/00996 and uploaded to the planning portal. Public written objections and comments to the new document have also been received.

Mccormack House. Picture: Google Maps

The arrangements would still be managed by a senior member of school staff and it said 90 per cent of pupils attending the school will arrive from all over Hampshire by car or shared taxi. School opening times are between 9am to 3pm, with staggered arrival times between 8am to 9.30am and staggered departure times between 2.30pm to 4pm.

A transport statement and travel plan, now revised for a third time after conversations with Hampshire County Council, said staggered arrival/departure times are not guaranteed and are approximate due to uncertainty about travel times.

But the plan has now changed so that all pick ups and drop offs would occur within the site’s car park to the rear, with queuing space for 37 cars within the site so local roads do not get clogged up – and even that is unlikely, it claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors still disagree that there will not be traffic impacting the local area for residents, and visitors to the car parks that service local well-known footpaths and the community centre. One written public objection said the report “has flaws and weak commitments” listing 15 comments including, the challenge of queuing at the Spring car park from visitors.

Mccormack House. Picture: Google Maps

Another objection said: “The local congested road infrastructure will be challenged even further, particularly at peak road times, by the potential arrival of approximately 40 members of staff, many in their own cars and furthermore up to 70 pupils, the majority arriving by own car or taxi.”

A third objector said: “Car movements in the car park will be a disaster waiting to happen for cyclists and walkers going through this car park to access the Billy Line (a popular walking route).”

The date set for borough council planners to decide this application is not known as the date of March 1 has passed.