Erin Woodford (5) and Edward Morton (5) with the letter from Sir David Attenborough. Picture: Sarah Standing (310123-5137)

Children from Swanmore Church of England Primary School have been overjoyed at a welcome surprise from Sir David Attenborough, who sent them a letter detailing what his favourite animal was.

Year 1 students took part in writing to several naturalists as part of last term's project on night animals. One of those to be sent a letter was Sir David, and the children were delighted that a few weeks later a note came back to them, not only sent by the eminent zoologist, but also hand-written.

They had been learning about nocturnal animals in their English classes and as part of the unit, the children were encouraged to write letters to different naturalists in order to apply their studies into real life context.

The children had sent their own letter to Sir David Attenborough, asking him what his favourite nocturnal animal was. Picture: Sarah Standing (310123-5157)

The famous broadcaster revealed his favourite nocturnal animal from the animal kingdom is a bat.

Swanmore Primary School’s headteacher, John Paterson, said: ‘At the end of their of the project, they all wrote to three famous naturalists and they were interested in what their favourite nocturnal animals are, then David Attenborough sent that note back and they are obviously really excited.

‘I think for young children, also shows that the people that they see on the television can still be communicated with in an appropriate way, so it is a really nice thing.

Children from Year 1 at Swanmore Primary School in Swanmore, are delighted after receiving a response to their letter they sent to Sir David Attenborough asking him what his favourite nocturnal animal was. Picture: Sarah Standing (310123-8985)

‘It is that personal touch that has meant a lot to the staff and I am sure he has personal assistants that could write anything down so to actually know that he has taken the time to respond in that way makes it all the more special.’

Sir David Attenborough is one of the most famous naturalists in the world, and he is known for his programmes surrounding the natural environment which includes Our Planet, Frozen Planet and a Planet Earth.

His full letter said: ‘Dear children of Year 1, thank you for your letter – my favourite nocturnal animal is a bat. Best wishes, David Attenborough.’