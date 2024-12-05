A village school could soon have a new nursery building, if plans are approved.

The nursery building will be on the playing field at Denmead Junior School in Bere Road, which is not currently used for any physical or educational activity. Hampshire County Council has submitted a planning application to install the new nursery modular building alongside improvements to the existing path and surrounding areas.

It is recommended that the work be completed on schedule to minimise disruption during school opening and closing times, thereby addressing potential health and safety concerns.

The installation of the modular building will be carried out using cranes within the designated compound area.

Denmead Junior School. Image: Google Maps

Sport England has not expressed any concerns regarding the plan, as it won’t diminish the size of the playing field or lead to any loss of sports facilities at the school.

Consultation is open on the application, which has the reference HCC/2024/0666.