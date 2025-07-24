The data for students who completed the SATs tests at the end of key stage 2 last summer was released by the Department of Education earlier this year.
The tests, which are taken twice during primary school, once at the start and once at the end, measure students’ progress and the schools’ performance.
In KS2, students can obtain scores between 80 and 120, with 100 being the expected standard and anything higher is above the anticipated standard.
SAT’s are a key way for schools to understand gaps in student’s knowledge and identify whether they need additional help. Secondary schools also take the results into account to ensure students are placed in the correct sets.
The News has put together a gallery featuring schools where students have achieved SAT’s scores above the expected standard.
Discover 19 Portsmouth primary schools where students surpassed the expected SATs standards in reading, writing, and maths:
