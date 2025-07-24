The data for students who completed the SATs tests at the end of key stage 2 last summer was released by the Department of Education earlier this year.

The tests, which are taken twice during primary school, once at the start and once at the end, measure students’ progress and the schools’ performance.

SAT’s are a key way for schools to understand gaps in student’s knowledge and identify whether they need additional help. Secondary schools also take the results into account to ensure students are placed in the correct sets.

Discover 19 Portsmouth primary schools where students surpassed the expected SATs standards in reading, writing, and maths:

Children in classroom stock image for illustration purposes.

1 . Highbury Primary School, Portsmouth 8 per cent of pupils at Highbury Primary School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

2 . Langstone Primary Academy 8 per cent of pupils at Langstone Primary Academy achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

3 . Solent Junior School, Portsmouth 8 per cent of pupils at Solent Junior School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.