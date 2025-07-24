Discover 19 Portsmouth primary schools where students surpassed the expected SATs standards - and why it matters

Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:57 BST
Every year, thousands of students across the country sit exams.

The data for students who completed the SATs tests at the end of key stage 2 last summer was released by the Department of Education earlier this year.

The tests, which are taken twice during primary school, once at the start and once at the end, measure students’ progress and the schools’ performance.

In KS2, students can obtain scores between 80 and 120, with 100 being the expected standard and anything higher is above the anticipated standard.

SAT’s are a key way for schools to understand gaps in student’s knowledge and identify whether they need additional help. Secondary schools also take the results into account to ensure students are placed in the correct sets.

The News has put together a gallery featuring schools where students have achieved SAT’s scores above the expected standard.

Discover 19 Portsmouth primary schools where students surpassed the expected SATs standards in reading, writing, and maths:

8 per cent of pupils at Highbury Primary School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

1. Highbury Primary School, Portsmouth

1. Highbury Primary School, Portsmouth

8 per cent of pupils at Highbury Primary School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

8 per cent of pupils at Langstone Primary Academy achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

2. Langstone Primary Academy

2. Langstone Primary Academy

8 per cent of pupils at Langstone Primary Academy achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

8 per cent of pupils at Solent Junior School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

3. Solent Junior School, Portsmouth

3. Solent Junior School, Portsmouth

8 per cent of pupils at Solent Junior School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

7 per cent of pupils at St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

4. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School

4. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School

7 per cent of pupils at St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School achieved a higher standard in reading, writing and maths at end of key stage 2 in 2024.

