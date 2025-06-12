The absence rate for 41 primary schools in Portsmouth - and why attendance is so important for children

By Sophie Lewis
Published 12th Jun 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 15:41 BST
New data has revealed the absence rate for schools across the city.

As most parents will know, it is crucial for students to attend school as often as possible to get the most out of their education.

The Government’s latest absence and attendance figures, covering the full 2023/24 school year, show the overall absence rate across the country has decreased from 7.4 per cent in 2022/23 to 7.1 per cent in 2023/24. The new data also highlights that ‘across school phases’ the overall absence between 2022/23 and 2023/24 ‘decreased in primary schools from 5.9 per cent to 5.5 per cent.’

The Department for Education has recently published a report highlighting the significant impact school absences can have on a student’s performance. It outlined that students who attended almost every day throughout their final year of primary school were 1.3 times more likely to meet the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing and maths when they sit their SATs exams. This is compared to those who only attended 90-95 per cent of the time.

The News has taken a deep dive into how primary schools - including infant and junior schools - across the Portsmouth have fared when it comes to pupils missing class for any reason over the last academic year. We have used data provided by the Department of Education to create a league table with some of the highest and lowest absence rates at primary schools across Portsmouth.

Note: This data for some independent and special schools is not always accessible.

Discover the absence rate for 41 primary schools in Portsmouth:

Explore the most recent absence data for primary schools in Portsmouth.

Absence Portsmouth Schools

Photo: The News

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, located in Somers Road, had 411 pupils for the academic year 2023/24. During this school year it had an overall absence rate of 6.5%.

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, Portsmouth

Ark Ayrton Primary Academy, located in Somers Road, had 411 pupils for the academic year 2023/24. During this school year it had an overall absence rate of 6.5%. Photo: Ark Ayrton Primary Academy

There was an overall absence of 5.2% at Langstone Primary Academy for the 2023/24 academic year.

Langstone Primary Academy

There was an overall absence of 5.2% at Langstone Primary Academy for the 2023/24 academic year. Photo: Google

There was an overall absence of 6.7% at Penbridge Junior School for the 2023/24 academic year.

Penbridge Junior School

There was an overall absence of 6.7% at Penbridge Junior School for the 2023/24 academic year. Photo: Google

