Described as ‘warm and caring’, a ‘dedicated’ primary school is ‘so pleased’ at the positive outcome of its recent Ofsted inspection.

Holbrook Primary School, in Wych Lane, Gosport has secured ‘good’ ratings across the board following its recent Ofsted inspection which took place on March 25 and 26.

Holbrook Primary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted. Pictured is: (left) Lucie Golding, SENDCO, (middle) Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher and (right) Penny Davies, head of school, with some of the children at Holbrook Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-6784) | Sarah Standing

The primary school was described as a ‘warm and caring’ setting that has brilliant pastoral support to ensure all children can benefit from ‘school life’.

Penny Davies, head of school, said: “We are so pleased with the result - the process that we went through really thorough and Ofsted really recognised the hard work and dedication of the whole community and the way that there’s an inclusive nature to the school really came out strong in the report which we are so pleased with.”

The report highlighted that teachers continuously focus on important information students should remember which supports disadvantaged pupils by embedding knowledge.

Reading and phonics are a ‘strength’ and ‘priority’ at the school with teachers having a full understanding of the reading programme in place. Staff encourage children in reception to use phonics in order to build up their knowledge and there are measures in place for pupils struggling.

Holbrook Primary School in Wych Lane, Gosport, has received a positive result in their recent Ofsted. Pictured is: (back left) Sharon Freeley, executive headteacher, (back right) Penny Davies, head of school and (front right) Lucie Golding, SENDCO, with some of the children at Holbrook Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (130525-3255) | Sarah Standing

The report said: “Pupils with SEND are quickly identified and receive excellent support. Staff make adaptations to the curriculum so that pupils can learn successfully. This is particularly evident for those with the highest level of need in the specially resourced provision.

“There is a thoughtful approach to the personal development of pupils, based on their needs. Assemblies explore issues that are happening in the school and the wider world. These discussions help pupils understand fundamental British values such as democracy and tolerance.”

Ms Davies added: “We are really striving to get the very best out of our children. We’ve got high aspirations. We want them to be respectful, we want them to be get along with eachother but overall be happy.

“We want to continue building our working relationship with the families. We know how hard everybody works and we want to make sure we get the very best for our children at Holbrook, preparing them for life in modern Britain.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.

The Ofsted also outlined that the school should ensure its expected teaching ‘approaches are embedded across the school so that staff provide opportunities for pupils to use this language consistently.’