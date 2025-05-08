Denmead Junior School makes 'considerable' improvements following 'challenging period'
Denmead Junior School, located in Bere Road, Denmead, has been described as a ‘warm and nurturing school’ following an Ofsted inspection which took place on February 25 and 26.
The recent inspection said ‘the school has been through a challenging period’ but the ‘new leaders have quickly identified the reasons for the school’s underperformance during this time.’
The report said: “They have worked in partnership with staff to make changes that are in the best interests of pupils. As a result, all pupils are now starting to achieve more.”
The inspection outlined that the school has a ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum and the teachers check what pupils know which results in them working hard in class.
The Ofsted report said: “In recent times, the school has made considerable and wide-ranging changes to almost every aspect of its work.
“New approaches to behaviour have established calm and purposeful routines. Staff apply high expectations consistently.
“The school has mapped out key learning in each subject area. This is starting to have an impact on what pupils know and can recall.”
The school prioritises reading and there is a wide and diverse range of texts available for students to explore. Teachers also ensure that there are plenty of opportunities for children to practice their reading.
As a result of this pupils ‘quickly become more confident readers’ and teachers ‘adapt their teaching and provide pupils with personalised support.’
The report added: “Personal development is at the heart of the work of the school.
“In all curriculum areas, pupils learn about a range of role models to challenge stereotypes. Pupils are passionate advocates for equality and diversity.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe at the school.
