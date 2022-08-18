Fareham College celebrates 100 per cent pass rate of first group taking T Levels

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fareham College was full of smiles as students collected their results - with principal Andrew Kaye admitting the results were better than expected as 74 per cent achieved high grades at merit to distinction*.

The Bishopsfield Road education provider was among a select few colleges across the country to begin delivering the new T Level qualifications in September 2020. The qualification offers a high level of industry experience and is equivalent to three A-levels.

T Level results, Fareham College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-19)

The first cohort of T Level graduates have secured university places, jobs and places at college for further qualifications.

Mr Kaye said: ‘We expected the results to be good but they were particularly good and we are very pleased. I would like to extend my congratulations to all students and thank teaching staff.

‘The results achieved, especially those in our T Level courses, are evidence of the excellent quality of teaching.

‘Students completing exams this year will have done so for the first time since all exams were suspended during the pandemic and so students should be very proud of their achievements. They’ve all got exciting futures ahead of them.’

Niall Dorrington has Distinction* in digital production, design and development at T Level. He is going to Lancaster University to read software engineering. Fareham College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-20)

Student of the year Niall Dorrington, 18, recorded a distinction* in digital production design and will now go to Lancaster University to study software engineering.

He said: ‘I really enjoyed my course – we were the first ever people to do it. I was at Hampshire Constabulary on my work placement helping to build apps and website prototypes. It was very exciting to be given projects we were trusted with.’

‘The course gives you a foot in the door and some students now have jobs.’

Alannah Nolan, 18, scored two distinction* and a distinction in Level 3 business B-Tech and will now go to Surrey University to study international business. ‘The course was fun and is useful as it gets you ready for the work environment,’ she said.

Alannah Nolan has two Distinction*s and one distinction. She is going to Surrey University to read international business. Fareham College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-21)

Holly Windle, 19, got a distinction at T Level in education and childcare after carrying out 750 hours of on the job training and is now set for the University of Portsmouth. She said: ‘It gave me a good grounding of what it’s like in the industry.’

Jack Dimmer, 20, secured a pass in a personal training diploma and now has a job at Skylark Country Club in Whiteley. ‘The course gave me a job in a sector I wanted to work and was passionate about,’ he said.

Weronika Racznska, 18, scored two distinction* and a distinction in business Level 3 with an extended diploma at Fareham College.

She said: ‘I’m overwhelmed but excited. I’ve been waiting a long time and so it’s a relief to finally get the results.’

Sophia Cooper with her parents, Lee and Annmarie. Sophia has a distinction in Level 3 extended diploma, creative media at Fareham College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-22)

Sophia Cooper collected a distinction in Level 3 creative media allowing her to go into the second tier of the course next year. ‘My dream is to go to Solent University and do TV production and then go into the industry,’ she said.

Judith McArdle, lecturer for computing at T level, said: ‘They are amazing results and show the hard work that has gone in.

‘This was a new qualification and the way students worked on placements reflected their results. Getting real life experience pushed their grades up.’

From left, Tomas Navarro-Barber, Ethan Cooksley, Harrison Mudge and Jack Macguire all have a T-level in digital production, design and development at Fareham College Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 180822-24)