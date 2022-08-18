Fareham College celebrates 100 per cent pass rate of first group taking T Levels
STUDENTS were celebrating after a 100 per cent pass rate for the first group taking T Levels at a college.
Fareham College was full of smiles as students collected their results - with principal Andrew Kaye admitting the results were better than expected as 74 per cent achieved high grades at merit to distinction*.
The Bishopsfield Road education provider was among a select few colleges across the country to begin delivering the new T Level qualifications in September 2020. The qualification offers a high level of industry experience and is equivalent to three A-levels.
The first cohort of T Level graduates have secured university places, jobs and places at college for further qualifications.
Mr Kaye said: ‘We expected the results to be good but they were particularly good and we are very pleased. I would like to extend my congratulations to all students and thank teaching staff.
‘The results achieved, especially those in our T Level courses, are evidence of the excellent quality of teaching.
‘Students completing exams this year will have done so for the first time since all exams were suspended during the pandemic and so students should be very proud of their achievements. They’ve all got exciting futures ahead of them.’
Student of the year Niall Dorrington, 18, recorded a distinction* in digital production design and will now go to Lancaster University to study software engineering.
He said: ‘I really enjoyed my course – we were the first ever people to do it. I was at Hampshire Constabulary on my work placement helping to build apps and website prototypes. It was very exciting to be given projects we were trusted with.’