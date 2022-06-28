The college’s creative industries faculty, comprising art, design and fashion, media, music and performing/production arts, hairdressing and beauty therapy, hosted its annual creative showcase on June 23.

Sarah Ghassemi, faculty director for the creative industries, said: ‘The Creative Industries Showcase is an awesome opportunity for the students and staff in the faculty to show off the amazing talent and hard work they have put into their qualifications across the year.

At the Fareham College showcase. Picture: Chris Russell

‘We invite parents, our partner schools and our industry contacts and supporters to join us in celebrating the creative expertise that we have developed this academic year.

‘Well done to all our students, teachers and technicians for creating an outstanding event to end another fantastic year.’

The students who graduate from the college this year will progress onto university, apprenticeships and employment.

On show was a mixture of live music, theatre performances, hair and makeup design, artwork, and film projects.

Make-up on display. Picture: Chris Russell

Andrew Kaye, principal and chief executive, said: ‘I am always inspired by the high-quality work and outstanding dedication demonstrated by students and staff throughout the Creative Industries Faculty.

‘This event is an end-of-year celebration well-deserved by teachers, support staff, faculty leads and students.

‘All involved should be immensely proud of their achievements, and I look forward to hearing of their future success following their time at Fareham College.’

Work on display. Picture: Chris Russell

To complement the event, a Creative Industries Annual was produced by students from the faculty.

Level 3 Media student Issie Vickery penned a piece for the annual.

She said: ‘With more opportunities on the horizon comes more confidence amongst young people that they will be able to do what they love and do it successfully.

‘There has never been a better time to be a creative student than now, and it has never been more important that they are able to explore themselves and their options for the future.

Music students perform. Picture: Chris Russell

‘With talented students and high-tech facilities, Fareham College has proven repeatedly to be the perfect runway for students to set flight on their creative careers.’