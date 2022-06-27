Youngsters from St Vincent College in Gosport took part in dance routines and songs from the Disney musical The Lion King.

The group are all studying at the college’s School of Personalised Learning, which provides education and support for young people with additional needs up to the age of 25.

Tutor Karen Philp said students were put through their paces at the Danceworks studio in London.

She said: ‘They were put into a professional situation where they had to learn the lyrics and the routines.

‘They got on really well and absolutely loved it. I am a massive advocate of giving my students opportunities and the students can be very creative if they are given the chance to flourish and they really made the most of that chance with this workshop.’

St Vincent’s School of Personalised Learning is the only place in the region where students with additional needs can progress from level 1 to level 2 in performing arts.

Karen would like to see a theatre company formed to give students somewhere to continue their drama education once they leave college.

She said: ‘There is no provision for students in the South West after they leave here, there is nothing for them.

“My students couldn’t cope with going for an audition at drama school, let alone live on their own.