A new ‘Energy Hub’ will be created at the college’s Bishopsfield Road Campus and will support the teaching of new T-level programmes and existing construction courses.

The project aims to train, upskill and develop current and future building services engineers.

Integrated technology will include electric and hybrid vehicle charging points, ground and air source heat pumps, photovoltaic panels, tech for smart homes and modern work areas and information technology.

Model for the new Energy Hub. Picture: Fareham College

Andrew Kaye, principal and CEO at Fareham College, said: ‘I am delighted we have been able to direct investment in an area that will train people for jobs which are very much in demand and using technologies which will help reduce our carbon footprint.

‘Fareham College is committed to supporting people to achieve their career ambitions, at the same time we recognise our role in helping protect the environment.

‘These facilities help achieve both of those aims.’

Funded through UK government investment in T-level delivery, this investment aims to build on the college’s comprehensive campus redevelopment programme.

Christian Allen-Kotze, deputy principal for curriculum, quality, and innovation, said: ‘Returning and new students will benefit from this exciting new facility supporting the development of crucial skills and competencies in the future workforce.’

Employer engagement and involvement will be a priority of the centre, working alongside regional and national organisations to deliver a curriculum in line with current and future skill requirements.

Lea Hampton, One Horton Heath employment and skills manager, said: ‘Making sure that young people have access to industry-standard training and education initiatives, such as Fareham College's brilliant Energy Hub, is crucial in helping to ensure that the growing demand for skills within construction and development is met.

‘We're excited to support Fareham College as the One Horton Heath development progresses and hope to be of real use to the Energy Hub by providing practical insights into the implementation of new technology.’