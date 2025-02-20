Farlington Day Nursery and Dolls House Day Nursery both sold to Happy Days Nurseries as founders retire

Two day nurseries within the city have been sold as the founders retire.

Farlington Day Nursery and Dolls House Day Nursery in Portsmouth, have both been sold, Christie & Co has confirmed.

The two nurseries, which were both opened by founders, Rachel and Dean Dolman, have been sold to Happy Days Nurseries which now own 31 settings across the South.

Farlington Day Nursery opened its doors in 2003 and following its success, the couple opened their second nursery, Dolls House Nursery, in 2007.

Between the two sites, they offer care for up to 110 children at any one time in a home-from-home setting that has developed a fantastic reputation locally.

Kim Herbert, managing director for Happy Days Nurseries and Pre-Schools, said: “Farlington and Dolls House' values and beliefs of providing children with the very best care and education align with our own.

“The staff team will remain in place, and we look forward to working with them to support children to become strong and motivated learners for life and provide a top-class service to enable parents to work and live their daily lives knowing their children are cherished and cared for to the highest standard.”

Sophie Willcox, director - childcare and education at Christie & Co,said: “We were inundated with interest from local and regional operators, and I’m delighted that the settings have sold to Happy Days Nurseries who, I’m sure, will take them to further success.”

