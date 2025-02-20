Stubbington Study Centre closure: nearly 20,000 sign petition to save beloved outdoor activity facility

By Natalia Forero

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 20th Feb 2025, 13:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A campaign is still collecting signatures to support its fight against the closure of a “beloved” outdoor activity centre’s closure.

On a march on February 8, organisers said more than 1,000 people, with many children, marched against the Hampshire County Council’s proposal to close the Stubbinton Study Centre and replace it with a children’s home.

The campaign march, moved by the ‘Save Stubbington Study Centre’ group, started a paper petition to collect signatures and hand it out to the county council as a sign of the community objections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Young campaigners joined the march to save Stubbington Study CentreYoung campaigners joined the march to save Stubbington Study Centre
Young campaigners joined the march to save Stubbington Study Centre | Chris Moorhouse

At the Lee on the Solent march, the group collected 500 signatures. Their goal is to reach 20,000 in a bid to save the centre, which offers residential opportunities for children with teambuilding, physical and environmental awareness activities.

Lin Gell, campaigner organiser, said that they already have over 18,000 signatures online and 1,000 on paper, and with the support, they want Hampshire County Council to change its mind about the proposal.

She said: “The support is amazing. We have so much support from MPs, councillors and the whole of Hampshire.”

“We want Hampshire [council] to change their mind. We want them to tell us what the other sites they considered.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The group will collect signatures at three venues this Saturday (February 22), Fareham town centre, Lee High Street, and Brockhurst Gate, to continue its fight.

With all the signatures, alongside the area’s Fareham borough councillor Pal Hayre, will then deliver the petition to the county council in Winchester.

Sign up for free emails when you visit The News’ newsletter page here

Last week, Hill Head Residents’ Association (HHRA) applied to Fareham Borough Council for it to become an asset of community value.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move won’t stop the council’s plan, but it could delay the decision and make it consider other options.

Recently, Cllr Adrian Collett requested the council to “tighten up” the timetable for the decision-making in order to allow more time for other options to be considered since having a decision-making process “stretched out” against the government’s deadline leaves “no room to examine other options”.

From left, Isabel, 11, Abi, 12, Jessica, 10, and Darcy, 10 on the march earlier this monthFrom left, Isabel, 11, Abi, 12, Jessica, 10, and Darcy, 10 on the march earlier this month
From left, Isabel, 11, Abi, 12, Jessica, 10, and Darcy, 10 on the march earlier this month | Chris Moorhouse

In an email to the leader of the council, Cllr Collett said: “By leaving things as they are, you are shutting off any option of coming up with a better way forward, so I would repeat my request that you ask officers to tighten up the timetable so that the decision is not “painted into the corner” on something for which the government offered funding to the County Council for almost a year ago.”

An exempt document dated January 13 indicated that the council has considered a “range of alternatives”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Cllr Collet, county council officers said the site selection process will be fully explained in the report to the 2050 select committee meeting on March 6.

Hampshire County Council said the new home was needed to cope with a high demand for specialist residential care with the county’s schools using more than 100 other providers that offer outdoor education opportunities.

Related topics:Hampshire County CouncilPetitionLocal Democracy Reporting Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice