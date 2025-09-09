A former Gosport school will be used to provide extra places for children with special educational needs following the creation of a new primary school.

Peel Common Infant School will be used for SEND education following its amalgamation earlier this year with the junior school to create an all-through school primary school. As previously reported by The News, this decision was taken to tackle falling pupil numbers and financial challenges.

Alongside Pennington Infant School in Lymington and The Aviary in Eastleigh, the Gosport school will be used to provide satellite provisions to existing special schools in the areas following a decision by Hampshire County Council.

A Hampshire County Council report said: “The project will be developed through the appropriate Children’s Services capital programme processes, including any required stakeholder consultation and relevant Executive Member approvals.”